DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry for the next two days with a chance for snow moving back in on Wednesday.

There are still several uncertainties in the forecast for Wednesday’s storm. Most places will see snow but the question is how much.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow showers

The mountains will see scattered snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. There will be 1 to 4 inches of new snow by midday Tuesday.

Denver and the Front Range will have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions Monday night. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s in Denver to start off Tuesday.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy, mild

It will be mild and breezy on the Front Range on Tuesday with high temperatures hitting the mid-50s.

The mountains will see snow showers wrap up by midday Tuesday before another round moves in early Wednesday.

Looking ahead: Wednesday’s snow

Colorado’s next storm system will move in on Wednesday. Snow will start in the mountains Wednesday morning with chances pushing into Eastern Colorado by midday Wednesday.

For Denver and the Front Range, Wednesday’s storm will only bring a quick shot at light snowfall. There are still a lot of uncertainties in computer models for how much snowfall will accumulate.

As of Monday night, it looks like the mountains will pick up 1 to 6 inches of snow with 1 to 3 inches on the eastern plains. The Front Range totals look to stay under 2 inches. Some parts of the Front Range, due to wind direction, might miss out on accumulation or only see a light dusting.

Denver will see snowfall push in midday and end by Wednesday afternoon. There is a chance for slick roads for the Wednesday evening commute.

High temperatures on Wednesday won’t get past the upper 30s.

Temperatures will hit the 40s again on Thursday with dry conditions. Highs will hit the 50s on Friday and stay through the weekend.