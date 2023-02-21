DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking another round of heavy snow for the Colorado mountains and a chance of snow in the Denver weather forecast.
Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast has the timing for snow in the Denver metro area arriving Wednesday morning and ending later in the evening. Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for travel impacts, especially the evening drive.
Weather today: High wind warning
A high wind warning continues Tuesday for the foothills west of Denver. The strongest gusts will be early before slowing by midday.
There will be partly sunny skies along the Front Range and in metro Denver with mild temps.
Snow will return across the northern Colorado mountains by the afternoon.
Winter storm warnings are in place through the high country for slick travel, especially late on Tuesday.
Looking ahead: Snow, travel impacts
Snow will make it to northern Colorado, around Fort Collins, in time to cause slick travel for the Wednesday morning drive.
Wednesday will be a cloudy, snowy, and cold day. Tomorrow is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the evening impacts.
The totals will be deeper into the foothills west of Interstate 25 and across the northern Front Range, which will affect travel early and late.
Winds will still be strong in some spots causing blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Snow moves out by Thursday morning but cold temperatures remain. We warm things up for the weekend.