DENVER (KDVR) — The windy conditions on Sunday will slowly weaken in Denver weather overnight, with passing clouds at times.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast still has the northern Colorado mountains getting light snow showers and another inch or two possible. Travel over some higher passes could still be a challenge late Sunday night into early Monday.

Possible snowfall through Monday across Colorado

Weather tonight: Less wind and cold

There will be less wind across metro Denver and the Front Range. Skies will be mostly clear with just some passing clouds at times. Overnight lows will dip below freezing with the coldest readings in the mountain valleys.

Forecast lows by Monday morning from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: Mild start to the workweek

It will be a sunny start to Monday in Denver with breezy southeasterly wind during the afternoon with speeds up to 20 mph at times. It won’t be as windy as it was on Sunday. So, we have no highlights or advisories for fire danger. Temperatures will reach the 40s and 50s, which for metro Denver, is around average for this time of year.

Forecast high temperatures across Colorado on Monday

Looking ahead: Snow possible on Wednesday again

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking another storm arriving on Wednesday and lasting into Thursday. If the Denver metro gets a “trace” of snow on Wednesday it would be the eighth time since the beginning of the year with snow on Wednesday. Only the first Wednesday in January and the first Wednesday in February did not record a trace of snow. Other Wednesdays had even more than just a trace.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast Possible snowfall late week for the Front Range

The details of the midweek storm have been changing with each passing forecast cycle. The storm track, which is important to snow totals, has been shifting to a more northerly route. That track does not favor Denver and the Front Range with measurable snow. However, a slight shift south in the track could bring a few inches to Denver. As the Pinpoint Weather team is watching the storm closely, it does not appear to be very cold which may also limit snow production and accumulation.