A bright and hazy orange sunset silhouettes the Denver, Colorado skyline against the foothills of the Rocky Mountains (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday brings another day of temperatures in the 90s but with the dry conditions and wind picking up, high fire danger will be back this afternoon.

Red Flag Warnings go into effect for the metro and Eastern Plains from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Highs Sunday will be back in the mid-90s, above average for this time of year. It’ll be mostly sunny and dry, and the winds will pick up in the afternoon to around 10-20 mph.

90s stick around for most of the work week, but there’s finally relief in sight – Rain is back in the forecast and temps drop into the low 80s to end the week.