DENVER (KDVR) – With plenty of sunshine, Denver weather temperatures will make it back into the 90s on Thursday with a light wind.

There’s an Air Quality Alert along the Front Range because of the high levels of ground ozone. Those with respiratory issues should limit their time outside.

Pinpoint Weather forecast on Colorado on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (KDVR)

Weather today: The heat is here

Temperatures are back in the 90s on Thursday and should be just shy of this year’s summer record high of 98 degrees. Most of the state will see sunny skies and light winds throughout the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather forecast on Colorado on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (KDVR)

Weather tonight: Staying warm

Skies will be clear overnight with light winds. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s, keeping Denver above average for lows.

Pinpoint Weather forecast on Colorado on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (KDVR)

Looking ahead: Holiday weekend changes

Friday will finish off the workweek with plenty of sunshine and warm highs in the middle 90s. There is a chance for scattered showers in the high country on Friday afternoon.

Saturday starts the holiday weekend with partly cloudy skies and warm highs in the lower 90s.

There’s a small chance for some mountain storms on Sunday, but most of the Front Range will stay dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Aug. 31, 2023. (KDVR)

Labor Day on Monday could see a small passing shower with seasonal highs in the middle 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday looks to be the best chance for some showers and storms in the state, but chances are still low. Extra clouds stick around as highs stay in the middle 80s.

Sunshine is back for Wednesday with comfortable temperatures in the middle 80s.