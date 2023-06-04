DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cool and rainy for the rest of the weekend. Heading into the workweek, Denver will see a warming trend alongside more afternoon thunderstorms.

Weather today: Cool, more showers

Today is a lot like yesterday – cool temperatures, only reaching the mid-60s, which is about 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

More showers and storms making things soggy out there.

Looking ahead: Warming trend, afternoon thunderstorms

It will be another rainy start to the workweek with more showers in the forecast on Monday.

Despite the rain, a warming trend will start through the workweek with highs around 70 on Monday then climbing to nearly 80 degrees by Friday.

This warming trend will get us back to our previous weather pattern of morning sunshine followed by afternoon thunderstorms each day.