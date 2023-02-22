DENVER (KDVR) — There will be more snow showers in Denver weather Wednesday evening with some light additional accumulation. The evening snow may cause slick roads for the late commute. Traveling in the Colordo mountains has been a challenge all day and will continue to be a problem into the night. Here’s a look at additional accumulation from Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Possible additional snowfall accumulation across Colorado

Weather tonight: Snow ends and turning frigid

Snow will end across the eastern plains and along the Front Range into metro Denver in the evening. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight. The wind will be light and continue from the northeast. That will allow temperatures overnight to dip into the single digits with some places going below zero.

Forecast overnight low temperatures across Colorado from the Pinpoint Weather team

Weather tomorrow: Limited sunshine and a few flurries

Snow showers will continue through Thursday in the Colorado mountains. Across the Front Range and in metro Denver skies will remain mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. That will keep temperatures in most places below freezing with some spots not getting out of the teens. There is a chance late on Thursday that a few flurries could skip off the mountains and across the Front Range with little to no impact or accumulation.

Another cold day across Colorado with below freezing highs in most areas

Looking ahead: A weekend warm-up

Sunshine will return on Friday and start the melting process of our recent snow despite temperatures only being in the 30s. Much warmer 50s will be in place over the weekend along with a good deal of sunshine each day. There is a weak cold front around late on Sunday that could trigger a brief rain shower, but most places won’t see it.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7- day forecast from the Pinpoint Weather team

The mild temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s stick around as we turn the calendar to March. There is a low chance at this time for a light rain or snow shower on Wednesday. Otherwise, the first week of Denver’s snowiest month looks relatively quiet. Enjoy.