DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out over the weekend with only isolated storm chances on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Weather tonight: Smoky skies

The wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to bring poor air quality to parts of Colorado on Friday night into Saturday.

An air quality warning is in place through 4 p.m. Saturday. Conditions should improve Saturday evening.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s on the Front Range, with mostly cloudy skies.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly dry

Temperatures will hit the low 70s on Saturday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Denver only has a 20% chance for storms, meaning most of the metro will stay dry. Gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall will be the main threats.

Looking ahead: Wet next week

Sunday and Monday will stay mostly dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Storm chances will increase to 40% in Denver next week with temperatures staying in the warm 70s through next Friday.