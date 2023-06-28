DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will feature an increasing chance for thunderstorms for the end of the workweek ahead of a few thunderstorms over the July Fourth weekend.

The Denver area is under an air quality alert until 12 a.m. Thursday because of the heat and a light breeze. Hot temperatures reaching 99-102 degrees in southeast Colorado are triggering head advisories for Wednesday. Fire weather warnings remain in effect through 8 p.m. on Wednesday due to low relative humidity and light wind increasing fire danger.

Weather tonight: Storm possible

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms, mostly in Northeast Colorado, but areas like Denver will just see more clouds build in alongside a northwest breeze. Temperatures will stay seasonal and fall to the upper 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Afternoon storms

Thursday will start with sunshine, but clouds will quickly start to build in.

As high temperatures climb to around 80 degrees, there will be an increasing chance for rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

There is a marginal to slight risk of thunderstorms becoming severe. The biggest concerns with stronger storms will be hail, strong wind and abundant strikes of lightning.

Looking ahead: Weekend storm chances

Wet and cooler weather is in the forecast on Friday. Temperatures will only reach the 70s, which will limit the risk of any thunderstorms becoming severe.

Saturday, Sunny and Monday will be mainly sunny and start a warming trend into the upper 70s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday and Monday. All three days will feature a slight chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

July 4 looks similar, with a high temperature in the 80s and a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. The better chance for widely scattered thunderstorms moves in on Wednesday.