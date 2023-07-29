DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a pattern of hot temperatures, morning sunshine, and afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend.

Weather today: More afternoon storms, high heat

Today will be very similar to just about every day this past week.

Denver will start off with sunshine, temperatures climb into the 90s, then clouds will increase ahead of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

There is a chance for a few of these storms to become strong or severe — the main concerns are hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Looking ahead: Increasing storm chance

Tomorrow and Monday continue this pattern of morning sunshine, highs in the 90s, then afternoon storm chance.

There will be better storm chances by the middle of the week as monsoon moisture comes in, resulting in some heavy rainfall. Temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be cooler, in the 80s.