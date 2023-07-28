DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a pattern of warm temperatures, morning sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend.

Strong storms were expected on Friday to affect parts of the Front Range urban corridor and plains, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest storms over northeastern Weld and southwestern Elbert counties were capable of producing 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail.

Weather tonight: Clearing, mild

Evening thunderstorms will continue to push east. This will leave behind clearing clouds, a lighter breeze and low temperatures near seasonal norms in the 60s.

Weather tomorrow: More afternoon showers, high heat

Saturday will look very similar to just about every day this past week. Denver will start off with sunshine, then as temperatures climb into the 90s, clouds will increase ahead of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Looking ahead: Increasing chance for rain

Sunday and Monday will continue this pattern of morning sunshine, high temperatures in the lower 90s, then increasing afternoon clouds ahead of thunderstorms.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms will increase by the middle part of the week. By this time, monsoon moisture will move in and result in some heavy rainfall. Temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be much cooler and only reach highs in the 80s.