DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will gradually clear Thursday with below-average highs in the low 40s in the Denver weather forecast. Light snow is possible Friday evening and early overnight along the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Weather today: More sunshine

Morning clouds will clear through the day with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be below average in the low 40s with lighter winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on March 2.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies

A few clouds will linger Thursday night with seasonal lows. Winds will be light overnight with lows in the mid-20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for March 2.

Looking ahead: Friday snow, mild weekend

Clouds continue to build in through Friday afternoon as highs reach the middle 40s. Light snow is possible in the mountains through the day before it pushes across the Front Range and Eastern plains.

Accumulations will be better along the plains but only expect an inch or two.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for March 3.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies and below-average highs in the low 40s. Sunday is the pick of the week with abundant sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 2.

Monday starts the next workweek with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. Snow pushes into the mountains on Tuesday and we might get some flakes along the Front Range.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday has better snow chances, but models are not in agreement on when we could get snow. More consensus is expected over the next two days.