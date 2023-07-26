DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a pattern of morning sunshine, afternoon thunderstorms and high temperatures in the 90s.

Weather tonight: Clearing, warm

Thunderstorms will continue to clear Wednesday evening. This will leave behind a partly cloudy sky and low temperatures falling to the mid-60s.

Weather tomorrow: Another hot day, afternoon thunderstorms

Thursday will continue this pattern of morning sunshine followed by the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and climb to the mid-90s.

Looking ahead: More storm chances

This pattern of morning sunshine followed by afternoon clouds and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will stay in the lower 90s.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase as the workweek goes on. Monday and Tuesday, highs will stay near normal for this time of year and top off near 90 degrees. The best chance for thunderstorms will be on Wednesday. This will help to keep temperatures cooler, only reaching a high in the mid-80s.