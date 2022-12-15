DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds increase across Denver today with light mountain snow showers. Temperatures remain below average through the weekend with more sunshine.

Weather today: Increasing clouds and cool

Clouds build in across the Front Range today, keeping highs near the freezing mark. Light snow pushes into the mountains and 1-3 inches of snow can be expected.

Weather tonight: Clearing out with single digits

Clouds exit the area tonight helping temperatures drop into the lower teens and even some single digits. Winds will be lighter overnight along the Front Range.

Looking ahead: Sunny weekend, mild beyond

Temperatures remain about 10 degrees below average in the lower to middle 30s. Sunshine is back in the forecast for Friday afternoon and also into Saturday. Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a light breeze. Sunday is a few degrees warmer and closer to seasonal highs in the low 40s.

Monday and Tuesday kick off the next workweek with mostly sunny skies and temperatures that are closer to seasonal averages.

Highs to start week will be in the lower 40s with lighter winds. Wednesday has more clouds in the area with highs in the upper 30s. There is the hint of maybe some snow through the middle of next week.