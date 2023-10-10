DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures reached the upper 70s again in Denver weather on Tuesday, making for another warm and pleasant fall day in the city. A cold front is expected to arrive on Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and passing rain showers.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, that cold front will produce accumulating snow in the northern mountains with totals that could cause slick travel over mountain passes.

Snow totals from late Wednesday through Thursday for the Colorado mountains

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool

It will stay mostly cloudy in metro Denver through Tuesday evening before slowly clearing overnight. There will be some spotty rain and snow showers in the Colorado mountains.

It will be breezy with overnight lows in the mild upper 40s in the city. There will be chilly 30s in the Colorado mountains with only a few spots dipping below freezing.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Rain showers and breezy

A cold front will make its way across the state from west to east on Wednesday. There will be rain showers early in the day in the Colorado mountains that will change to snow later in the evening.

There will be spotty rain showers along the Front Range and in metro Denver later in the afternoon. It will still be another warm day across eastern Colorado before the colder air arrives on Thursday.

Forecast highs on Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Windy and cooler

Much cooler air will arrive in Denver on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. It will be windy at times, especially early in the day, with northwest winds up to 25 mph.

There will be additional spotty rain showers too. In the Colorado mountains, the snow will still be falling on Thursday.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Sunshine will return on Friday as it stays breezy and cool. As skies clear Friday night into Saturday morning, metro Denver could see its first freeze of the season.

There will be plenty of sunshine over the weekend and into early next week along with a warming trend.