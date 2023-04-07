DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro area and most of Colorado will see mostly sunny skies with above average highs in the middle 60s.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

Mostly sunny skies are over most of the Front Range today with a few light clouds in the eastern plains. Highs will be warmer than the last three days, topping out in the middle 60s.

Weather tonight: A few extra clouds

Clouds will gradually increase tonight with mild lows in the middle 30s. Winds are light overnight with a nice warm up for the weekend.

Looking ahead: Warming into next week

Easter weekend looks great with a few extra clouds on Saturday. Saturday has the chance for some late flurries in the higher elevations with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the metro area.

Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 60s. Sunday has more sunshine in the forecast with light winds.

Monday is in the low 70s with more sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday will both near record high temperatures as we hit the 80-degree mark.

Thursday is still warm with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies.