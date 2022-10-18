DENVER (KDVR) — It will be another sunny and unseasonably warm day across the Denver metro. Highs will be near 70 degrees, but a strong storm system is moving in later in the week in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Unseasonably warm

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunny skies with abnormally warm highs near 70 degrees in Denver on Tuesday.

Tuesday will feel warmer than normal for this time of year, as the normal high right now should be 65 degrees.

The mountains will stay sunny and dry with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday night looks to be calm with clear skies and lows in the upper 30s.

Weather tomorrow: Warmer and sunnier

Wednesday is looking like another beautiful day with even warmer temperatures than Tuesday.

The heat continues with abnormally warm highs in the low to mid-70s.

Skies will also remain sunny.

Looking down the road: Possible rain and snow chances

Looking ahead, the Pinpoint Weather Team is predicting a big change in the recent weather.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 18, 2022

Saturday looks to be sunny and dry with clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid-70s.

However, a strong storm system and cold front arrive Saturday night. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that wind can turn gusty with bursts up to 20 to 40 mph.

Rain and snow are likely in the mountains on Sunday. All the snow will fall above 8,000 feet in elevation. The mountains will also experience strong winds with gusts up to 40 to 80 mph.

Pinpoint Weather forecast from radar and satellite valid through Monday, Oct. 24 at 5 a.m.

The Pinpoint Weather team is also including a 20% chance of rain in Denver on Sunday.

Winds will continue to be gusty down in Denver with speeds of up to 20 to 45 mph.

Pinpoint Weather forecast total snowfall between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24.

On Monday, rain and snow taper off. The Pinpoint Weather team is predicting total snow above 8,000 feet will be about 6 to 12 inches.