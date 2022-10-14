DENVER (KDVR) — Friday will be unseasonably warm in the Denver weather forecast with many cities to the east falling under a red flag warning. Gusty and dry winds could cause a small spark to start a rapid fire.

Weather today: Abnormally high

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting an abnormally warm Friday with temperatures in the mid-70s in Denver and across the Front Range.

Red flag warnings are in effect for parts of the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Gusty wind, dry vegetation, warm temperatures and low relative humidity are the perfect ingredients to cause multiple cities to fall under the warning.

The temperatures are unseasonably high as the normal high right now in Denver should be 66 degrees.

The mountains will stay dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon wind gusts could push through the mountains at 20 to 40 mph.

Weather tomorrow: Cold front moves in

Saturday will start dry and sunny before clouds increase as a cold front races in from the north.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-60s. Wind gusts will also increase in the afternoon as the cold front moves in.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is expecting the cold front to hit on Saturday night.

Weather Sunday: Big cooldown

Sunday will finally get a little taste of fall with cooler highs.

Fog and heavy cloud cover are likely on Sunday morning. There is a 10% chance of a drizzle as well.

Cooler highs will drop in the 50s with skies starting to clear in the afternoon. The Pinpoint Weather team is warning everyone to watch for frost on Sunday night and into Monday morning as lows drop into the 30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 4, 2022.

Looking down the road: Dry weather returns

Looking ahead to the next workweek, the weather will be drier and sunny on Monday. Highs to start the week will be in the mid-60s.

The Pinpoint Weather team still doesn’t have the first hard freeze or snow in the forecast. However, there is a strong cold front possible by next Friday and Saturday.