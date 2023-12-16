DENVER (KDVR) – The abundant sunshine sticks around into the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 50s.

Weather today: Sunny and comfortable

The mainly sunny skies from Friday are still here to kick off the weekend. High temperatures will be 15 degrees above average in the upper 50s with a light wind.

Weather tonight: Clear skies, chilly

Denver could see a few clouds tonight, but skies will stay mainly clear with light winds. Overnight lows are above average around the 30-degree mark.

Looking ahead: Staying warm and dry

Sunday is a few degrees cooler in the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Monday is pretty much a copy and paste of Sunday with mid-50s and sunny skies. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with sunshine and highs hitting the low 60s.

Clouds build in for Wednesday afternoon as highs are mild in the upper 50s. Thursday is a mix of sun and clouds for Denver with mild highs in the upper 50s. There are chances for snow in the southern mountains and the western slope of Thursday. Friday will have partly cloudy skies and above-average highs in the middle 50s.