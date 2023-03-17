DENVER (KDVR) — The sunshine is back in Denver weather and we get to enjoy more of the same for the weekend ahead. Even the mountains will be dry and sunny until snow returns there on Monday. Temperatures will be warming, but not until early next week.

Here’s your weekend outlook from Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Weekend outlook for Denver from Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Under clear skies and light wind, temperatures will be dropping quickly after sunset. Overnight lows across Colorado will all be below freezing. Most of metro Denver and the Front Range will dip into the teens. The coldest readings will be across northwest Colorado and in some mountain valley locations with temperatures going below zero.

Forecast overnight low temperatures by Saturday morning from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: A chill in the air

Your Saturday will bring abundant sunshine for Denver and Northern Colorado. There will be some clouds and a few snow showers across southern parts of the state with little accumulation expected. Temperatures will be chilly with afternoon readings in the low 40s in Denver.

Our average high at this time of year is in the upper 50s, so we’ll be about 15 degrees below normal.

Afternooon high temperatures on Saturday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Warming up with a few rain showers

Sunshine and dry weather will continue into early next week. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 50s and could reach 60 for a few days in parts of the region. Snow will return to the mountains on Monday and continue through midweek with several inches of accumulation possible across the highest peaks.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There is a low chance Wednesday into Thursday that a few showers could drift off the mountains and move across the Front Range and metro Denver. Right now most of what might slide our way will be in the form of rain showers. However, it is possible that during the overnight hours into early Thursday snow showers could develop south of the city with little to no accumulation expected at this time.