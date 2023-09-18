DENVER (KDVR) — The week ahead in Denver weather, it’s looking rather quiet with low chances for rain. Temperatures will stay in the warm 80s for a few more days before cooler days arrive just in time to welcome fall on Saturday, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Rain chances for the week ahead in Denver

Weather tonight: Few clouds and cool

There will be some passing clouds through the evening and overnight. A stray shower is possible across metro Denver as a few mountain showers drift toward the east. The wind will be light and from the south.

Temperatures will cool into the 50s across eastern Colorado and in Denver. The Colorado mountains will see chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Stray shower possible

Skies will remain partly cloudy across the state on Tuesday. The wind will be light again and coming up from the south. There is another low chance that a mountain rain shower could slide east across metro Denver in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be slightly above normal, with readings in the city in the low 80s.

Forecast highs on Tuesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Limited rain chances and cooler

Temperatures will stay in the warm 80s through Wednesday with mainly dry conditions through Thursday. A weak cold front will bring another low chance for a shower on Friday.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Fall arrives on Saturday, and it’ll start to feel more refreshing with afternoon highs in Denver in the 70s and overnight lows in the crisp 40s.

It looks like a dry weather pattern will be sticking around for several more days beyond this weekly outlook.