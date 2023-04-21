DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system moving across Colorado Friday into Saturday will return snow showers to the mountains and add to Denver weather.

Because the snow will fall overnight, there will be mainly grassy accumulation across lower elevations. Some mountain passes may turn slick and some slush on metro roads is possible.

Here’s a look at possible totals from Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Forecast snow totals through Saturday Front Range snow totals from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Snow showers and cold

Snow showers will continue overnight moving from north to south along the Front Range. There could be a few narrow bands of snow that may produce slightly higher totals of a few inches. It’ll be breezy with a brisk north/northeast wind. Overnight lows will dip below freezing across most of Colorado.

Weather tomorrow: Snow early with limited sunshine

There will be some snow showers still falling early on Saturday morning. Those showers will end, but skies will remain mostly cloudy, allowing for limited sunshine. Temperatures across Colorado will reach below-normal levels. Denver should be in the low 60s at this time of year. We will be running about 15 degrees below that average.

Forecast high temperatures across Colorado for Saturday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: More spring showers ahead

We get to enjoy plenty of sunshine on Sunday along with milder readings in the 60s across metro Denver. Rain showers will return again late on Monday. The best chance for rain arrives on Tuesday along with cooler temperatures. Showers will still be possible on Wednesday as well.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There is a possibility that some light snow could mix with the rain showers during the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, any accumulation looks to be in the higher elevations of the foothills west of Denver and possibly south of the city across the Palmer Divide.