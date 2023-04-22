DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system moving across Colorado continues today with light snow showers and chilly temperatures. Tomorrow we are are dry and sunny before more showers reaturn by Monday evening.

Weather today: Light snow around

There will be some snow showers around today but accumulation will be light. There will be mainly grassy accumulation across lower elevations while mountain passes may turn slick and snow covered so take it easy when headed.

Breaks in the rain and snow mix possible but skies will remain mostly cloudy keeping us chilly. Denver should be in the low 60s at this time of year. We will be running about 20 degrees below that average – bundle up!

Looking ahead: More spring showers ahead

We get to enjoy dry sunny skies on Sunday along with milder readings in the upper 50s and 60s across metro Denver.

However, it doesnt last long – rain showers will return again late on Monday. The best chance for rain arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday along with cooler temperatures. Some good moisture possible through midweek with heavy snow in the mountains also possible on some higher peaks.

The unsettled weather pattern looks to continue for next weekend as well.