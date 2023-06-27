DENVER (KDVR) — The warm and sunny conditions and gusty southwest winds will give Denver weather another chance to reach its first 90-degree day this season.
Winds and fire danger are the main concern Tuesday before the forecast calls for rain chances to increase later in the week, which will cool the metro back down.
Weather Tuesday: first 90-degree day
Mostly sunny skies across Denver and the Front Range Tuesday. It will be breezy to windy at times with a dry southwest wind up to 25 mph.
The wind combined with abundant sunshine brought Denver its first 90-degree day of the year, reaching that temperature at 2:01 p.m. at Denver International Airport where official recordings are made.
Denver’s last 90-degree day was Sept. 20, 2022, and we’re now more than two weeks past the average first 90-degree day of the year, which is June 10.
The latest it’s ever hit 90 degrees in Denver was July 21, which was in 1967 and the last time we hit 90 degrees this late was in 2019.
Fire weather warning and smoky skies
This also raises concern for fire danger, as we have the Spring Creek Fire burning in Parachute.
The gusty winds will bring in some smoke on Tuesday and could spread any spark quickly, so no outdoor burning today.
Looking ahead: Rain returns
The heat won’t last long. Temperatures will be more seasonal on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s for metro Denver. And, it’ll turn even cooler with some 70s later this week.
Rain chances return starting late Wednesday night. A better chance of a few showers and thunderstorms is possible Thursday.
Rain chances drop off again as we head into the weekend and we look to head back into dry and pleasantly warm days next week.