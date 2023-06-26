DENVER (KDVR) — The dry and sunny conditions along with breezy southwest winds will give Denver weather its first chance to reach 90 degrees this season. The forecast calls for rain chances to increase later in the week which will cool the metro back down. The best day for rain will be Friday according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Weather tonight: Breezy and comfortable

Skies will remain clear across most of Colorado Monday night. There may be some clouds sliding across the southeast portion of the state. It’ll be breezy at times with a wind from the southwest up to 15-20 mph. Temperatures will cool into the 40s and 50s along with low humidity making for a comfortable night across the state.

Weather tomorrow: 1st 90-degree day possible

Mainly sunny skies across Denver and the Front Range are forecast for Tuesday. It will be breezy to windy at times with a dry southwest wind up to 20-25 mph. The wind combined with abundant sunshine is forecast to bring Denver its first 90-degree day of the season.

Looking ahead: Rain returns late week

The heat won’t last long. Temperatures will be more seasonal on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s for metro Denver. And, it’ll turn even cooler with a couple of days in the 70s later this week.

Rain chances return starting on Thursday afternoon with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. The best chance for showers is on Friday along with a few thunderstorms. Rain chances drop off again on Saturday before we head back into dry and pleasantly warm days next week.