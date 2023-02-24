DENVER (KDVR) — After 62 hours with temperatures below freezing, Denver’s weather finally saw readings above 32 degrees. And just in time for the weekend, the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting highs to reach the 50s across metro Denver.

Weather tonight: Another cold night

Expect partly cloudy skies across Denver and the Front Range during the overnight hours. A few mountain snow showers will slowly end. It will be windy at times over the higher terrain too.

Overnight low temperatures will be cold again with some places dipping into the single digits.

Forecast low temperatures by Saturday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Mild start to the weekend

It will be fairly quiet across Colorado on Saturday. The mountains will get a break from the snow in most locations. A few snow showers may develop over the San Juan mountains in southwest Colorado, but little accumulation is expected.

Along the Front Range and in Denver, there will be morning sunshine followed by some afternoon clouds. Temperatures look to warm into the 50s in the city but will be colder to the north and east of downtown.

Forecast highs across Colorado for Saturday

Looking ahead: Mountain snow, Denver shower

Another round of snow and wind returns to the Colorado high country on Sunday. Roads could be a challenge, especially late in the day. Keep that in mind if you are traveling the higher passes. There will be several inches of accumulation, and with wind gusts at times, visibility could drop.

Pinpoint Weather team snowfall forecast for Sunday

It is possible that a brief rain or snow shower could skip off the foothills and reach Denver and the Front Range. The chance is low. And, with mild afternoon readings, it won’t last long.

There is another low chance for a rain or snow shower arriving in the middle of next week. The timing is split between sometime Wednesday or Thursday.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast

The storm does not appear to have much moisture, is not cold and looks to be too far south to have much of an impact on Denver. But it is the start of March, which is Denver’s snowiest month, so it will need to be watched.