DENVER (KDVR) — It’s going to be a quiet Halloween in Denver weather with clear skies, light wind and chilly temperatures dropping from the low 40s to the upper 30s by late evening. It will be another cold night with overnight lows dipping into the teens and 20s.

However, according to the Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, overnight lows in the coming days will not be as cold with forecast lows above freezing for several days.

Overnight low temperature forecast for Denver

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Skies will be clear across eastern Colorado and in metro Denver. There will be some high clouds drifting across the mountains and points west. The wind will be light.

It will be another cold night with overnight lows below freezing across the state. The coldest temperatures will be in the teens and single digits through some mountain towns.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: More clouds and seasonal temps

There will be more clouds passing across Colorado on Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm reaching near-seasonal levels in the upper 50s in metro Denver. The warmest readings will be in the mid- and upper 60s across southeastern Colorado.

Forecast highs on Wednesday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Above-normal temperatures

The first week of November is looking mild with temperatures running about 3-5 degrees above normal in Denver.

There will be some passing clouds at times. It may be breezy during the afternoon for a few days as well.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There is a low chance for a shower on Monday as a weak cold front passes north of Colorado.

Otherwise, it looks like the month starts on a dry stretch. An average November brings just a little more than 7 inches of snow to Denver, which makes it the fifth-snowiest month of the season.