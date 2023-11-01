DENVER (KDVR) — While it was a cloudy first day of November in Denver weather, temperatures were still able to reach seasonal levels in the upper 50s to low 60s.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the outlook for the next week looks to be above normal and mainly dry across Denver and the Front Range.

Denver averages for the month of November

Weather tonight: Slowly clearing and cold

Clouds will stick around across Denver through Wednesday evening before slowly clearing overnight. The wind will be light and generally from a southwesterly direction.

Temperatures will be cold again with below-freezing readings across the state. The coldest lows will be recorded in the teens mainly in the mountain valleys.

Overnight lows by Thursday morning across Coloarado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny skies and milder

There will be more sunshine on Thursday across Colorado and metro Denver. The wind will be from a warm westerly direction. There may be some high clouds passing later in the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to be above normal with lots of 60s across the Eastern Plains.

High temperatures forecast for Thursday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Only a few chances for a shower

The outlook remains mainly dry for Denver and the Front Range. There could be an isolated shower possible on Monday, but the better chance looks to stay north of the city.

A weak cold front will bring another low chance of a shower on Wednesday.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures will stay above normal and in the warm 60s through the weekend.

Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend and turn clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night. It’s also a good idea to change the batteries in any smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.