DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures reached the 80s again in Denver weather, which is slightly above our average high in the upper 70s.

The trend for more warm afternoon readings will continue for a few more days before more seasonal temperatures arrive over the weekend according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Forecast highs across metro Denver from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: A few showers then clearing

A shower or two may slip off the foothills and move across the eastern plains early this evening. There could be some lightning and wind as those storms pass.

Otherwise, skies will clear overnight as the wind turns light. Temperatures will be chilly in the Colorado high country and cool across metro Denver and the Front Range.

Overnight lows across Colorado by Thursday morning

Weather tomorrow: Another dry and warm day

Your Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine followed by some passing afternoon clouds.

Temperatures will be comfortable in the mountains with 60s and 70s. It’ll be another warm day on the eastern plains and in metro Denver with afternoon readings in the 80s and even 90s possible in parts of southeastern Colorado.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Thursday

Looking ahead: Fall arrives with more warm days

Fall arrives on Saturday and we will be enjoying abundant sunshine and dry conditions over the weekend.

Temperatures will start off near seasonal levels in the upper 70s in metro Denver.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The forecast will remain sunny and dry through most of next week. Temperatures will warm back into the low 80s just slightly above the normal high in Denver of around 78 degrees.