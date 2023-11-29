DENVER (KDVR) — It was another mild day of Denver weather on Wednesday, but a cold front is on the way to put the chill back in the air.

A storm system traveling south of Colorado will push moisture over the mountains on Thursday and Friday. According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, several inches of accumulation will fall, especially on Friday.

Possible snow totals from Thursday through Friday night across Colorado

Weather tonight: Turning cloudy and cold

Clouds will be increasing across the state from west to east during the overnight hours.

It will be cold again, with below-freezing temperatures statewide. The coldest lows will be the single digits in some mountain towns and even a few below-zero temperatures possible.

Temperatures will be cold in the teens and 20s at lower elevations and across metro Denver.

Overnight lows by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and chilly

A cold front will slide from north to south bringing chilly temperatures back to the region. The Pinpoint Weather team has forecast highs for metro Denver and the Front Range in the chilly 30s.

It will also be a mostly cloudy day across the state with light snow showers falling in the Colorado mountains.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Thursday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Flurries then dry and warming up

The snow will continue to fall and accumulate in the mountains on Friday. A few flurries may slide off the higher terrain and move across the Front Range and metro Denver. At this time little to no accumulation is expected for the city.

Another round of heavier snow will reach the mountains on Saturday and Sunday and could impact travel over the higher passes. Denver will stay dry for the weekend, but it may be breezy to windy at times.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The weather pattern turns quiet again for early next week. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting mainly sunny skies and a warming trend that could have Denver back in the mild 60s by the middle of the week.