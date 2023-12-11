DENVER (KDVR) — After a mild start to the week, a storm system passing north of Colorado will usher in a few chilly days to Denver’s weather and produce lots of clouds too.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, temperatures will be below normal through the middle of the week.

Forecast highs on Tuesday for metro Denver from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Flurries and drizzle

It’ll be a mostly cloudy night across the state with plenty of clouds. There could be a few flurries or drizzle along the northern border tonight closer to Wyoming. It is possible that light accumulation of less than an inch could fall in the northern foothills and along the northern border. Otherwise, it will be a cold night with below-freezing temperatures across Colorado.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Lots of clouds and chilly

We will stay mostly cloudy on Tuesday with limited sunshine mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will be in the cool 40s across the high country and noticeably chilly over the eastern plains including metro Denver.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Tuesday

Looking ahead: Midweek flurries then mild days return

A storm system will travel south of Colorado on Wednesday giving the southern half of the state a good chance for accumulating snow. The northern reach of that system will push some flurries up to metro Denver on Wednesday.

Right now we are not expecting accumulation or any impacts. However, if that storm lifts a little more to the north then Denver could be looking at several inches of snow on Wednesday. It’s a forecast we are watching closely.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

We return to dry conditions on Thursday and more seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Then another mild stretch of days arrives on Friday through early next week with readings each day in the 50s and even close to 60 degrees.