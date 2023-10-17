DENVER (KDVR) – It’s going to feel like summer for Denver weather on Tuesday. Temperatures along the Front Range will climb into the 80s in the afternoon with sunny skies before a few extra clouds on Tuesday evening.

Weather today: A day in the 80s

Abundant sunshine across the metro is helping highs climb into the low 80s on Tuesday. A few clouds push through the mountains in the afternoon and will slide across the Front Range on Tuesday evening.

Pinpoint Weather forecast on Oct. 17, 2023 (KDVR)

Weather tonight: A few clouds

Some of the clouds will stick around Tuesday night as winds stay light. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s, which is a few degrees above average.

Pinpoint Weather forecast on Oct. 17, 2023 (KDVR)

Looking ahead: Staying dry and mild

Sunshine is back for Wednesday afternoon with slightly cooler, but still above average highs in the low 70s.

Thursday afternoon will get a bit warmer as highs reach the upper 70s with mainly sunny skies.

Friday finishes off the workweek with plenty of sunshine. It might be another day with highs around the 80-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 17, 2023 (KDVR)

The start of the weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and comfy highs in the upper 70s on Saturday.

Sunday is nice with highs in the middle 70s and sunny skies.

Next Monday kicks off the workweek with above-average highs in the low 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.