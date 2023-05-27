DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay stormy through the holiday weekend with warm temperatures.

Weather today: Chance for afternoon storms, some severe

Saturday will start with sunshine and then turn to afternoon storms again.

As temperatures climb up to 80 degrees, a chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon and evening.

There is the chance for some to get to the strong and severe side – hail and gusty winds the main concern.

Looking ahead: More of the same

The Memorial Day weekend will keep a similar theme on Sunday and Monday of morning sunshine, temperatures climbing to around 80 degrees then an afternoon and evening chance for thunderstorms.

This pattern will keep going next week. Temperatures will drop off slightly with highs in the 70s Wednesday through Friday alongside a scattered chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.