DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has been warm and windy with isolated storms across the Front Range and that will stay in place through the weekend.

Weather today: Warm weekend

Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the weekend with a chance for an isolated storm each afternoon. Most places will stay dry.

Winds will pick up by the afternoon – so warm, gusty conditions mean high fire danger for the SE.

Looking ahead: More of the same

This spring time, 70s and day-time heating storms, continue through next week.

More moisture looks to arrive midweek giving us the best chance to see more scattered storms on Thursday.