DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has been warm and windy with isolated storms across the Front Range and that will stay in place through the weekend.
Weather today: Warm weekend
Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the weekend with a chance for an isolated storm each afternoon. Most places will stay dry.
Winds will pick up by the afternoon – so warm, gusty conditions mean high fire danger for the SE.
Looking ahead: More of the same
This spring time, 70s and day-time heating storms, continue through next week.
More moisture looks to arrive midweek giving us the best chance to see more scattered storms on Thursday.