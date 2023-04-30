DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild in the 70s with a chance for some spring showers and thunderstorms throughout the week.

Weather today: 70s with increasing clouds

Mostly sunny skies will help Denver’s afternoon temperature climb to around 70 degrees. Clouds will increase by the afternoon with an isolated chance of a passing shower. Most to all of us stay dry but this pattern continues all week.

Looking ahead: Spring pattern

All week we are looking at 70s and isolated storms. We have a better chance for some activity Tuesday and Thursday but most will be on the drier side throughout the week.

Keep all outdoor plans, just keep an eye to the sky for any quick pop up storms!