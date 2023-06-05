DENVER (KDVR) — The month of June is off to a soggy start for the Denver weather forecast. And the wet weather will continue each afternoon, with rain and storms through next weekend as predicted by Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Possible rain totals through Tuesday from Pinpiont Weather

Weather tonight: Evening storms possible

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Monday evening, especially across the foothills and mountains west of the Denver metro area. Any thunderstorms that develop may contain heavy rain.

Most storms will slowly end around 10 p.m. and the skies will slowly clear overnight. There may be some patchy fog, mainly to the north and east of downtown Denver.

Weather tomorrow: More afternoon storms

Tuesday will start with sunny skies followed by building clouds along the Front Range and in metro Denver. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop again and last into the early evening.

Once again, the threat of heavy rain associated with some of the thunderstorms is possible, but any flooding would be very localized.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s, which is just below the Denver average of around 80 degrees.

Forecast high temperatures for Colorado on Tuesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Rain chances into the weekend

The overall weather pattern doesn’t change much for the next week to 10 days. Each afternoon will have showers and thunderstorms possible.

The next chance for more widespread showers arrives on Wednesday into Thursday. The storms turn more scattered again by the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast

Right now, Denver has picked up 1.81 inches of rain. That’s almost the entire amount of rain that normally comes in the month of June, which averages 1.94 inches total.