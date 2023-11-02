DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies are back across the Front Range on Thursday afternoon helping above-average temperatures move in. Those temperatures will stay through the weekend.

Weather today: Comfortable and sunny

Denver will have abundant sunshine Thursday afternoon, allowing highs to climb into the middle 60s. Winds will be light all day, making it feel fairly comfortable for this time of the year.

Denver weather on Nov. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Weather tonight: Slow-increasing clouds

There will be clear skies after sunset, but Denver will see some slowly increasing clouds through the early morning hours of Friday. Overnight lows will be above average in the upper 30s with light winds.

Denver’s forecast on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Looking ahead: Staying mild through the weekend

Denver finishes off the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday afternoon as highs top out in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks fairly nice with mainly sunny skies on Saturday afternoon and comfortable highs in the middle 60s.

Sunday’s highs will reach into the upper 60s as skies will have a mix of sun and clouds.

Pinpoint Weather’s 7-day forecast (KDVR)

The next week keeps the partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low 60s with light winds.

Tuesday continues to slowly add clouds with seasonal highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday looks to have cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s. Rain is possible along the Front Range later Wednesday with snow expected in the higher elevations.