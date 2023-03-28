DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will warm to the 60s by Thursday with the next chance for rain and showers moving in before the weekend.

Weather tonight: Calm, clear

It will be a quiet night of weather across the state with mostly clear skies overnight.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s early Wednesday morning on the Front Range with dry conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Pleasant day

Temperatures will hit the low 50s on Wednesday in Denver with mostly sunny skies and dry weather.

Winds will be breezy in the afternoon with gusts up to 30mph.

Looking ahead: Warming up

Denver will heat up to the mid-60s by Thursday with gusty winds and increasing clouds. Colorado’s next storm system will push in late at night.

Scattered snow showers will move across the mountains into Friday.

The Front Range will see a 10% chance for scattered rain and snow showers late Thursday night into Friday morning.

There will be several places that miss out on precipitation in the lower elevations but areas that do see an isolated snow shower will keep accumulation under half an inch.

The mountains will see 1 to 8 inches of fresh snow by Friday night depending on the location.

Temperatures will cool to the 50s Friday afternoon as dry weather returns.

It will be a beautiful weekend ahead in Denver with highs in the 60s and both days staying dry.

Another small chance for isolated rain and snow showers will push in next Monday into Tuesday.