DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures warmed over the weekend for Denver’s weather, and those mild readings look to last through the end of the work week.

Temperatures will reach the upper 60s each day through Thursday, which is about 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year. A cooler trend may arrive by the end of the weekend ahead, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Forecast highs across metro Denver on Tuesday from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds and cold

There will be some clouds moving across the state during the overnight hours. The wind on the Eastern Plains will slow with the setting sun.

Temperatures will be cold with below-freezing readings across the Colorado mountains. It will be chilly in the mid-30s through most of metro Denver with some low 40s over parts of the plains.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and mild

There will be some clouds early on Tuesday before skies turn sunny again across the state. Temperatures will be mild, with readings even warmer in most locations by a few degrees.

Denver’s average high at this time of year is 54 degrees. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the next several days. However, the record highs look out of reach, with readings between 78-80 degrees.

Forecast highs on Tuesday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Mild into the weekend

The mild temperatures will slowly start to cool a bit by Friday into Saturday, with readings in the lower 60s expected across metro Denver. A cold front will arrive on Sunday into Monday to cool temperatures into the 50s then 40s.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The cold front arriving at the end of the weekend will also bring some much-needed moisture. So far, Denver has only recorded a trace of moisture.

November is Denver’s fifth-snowiest month, with an average snowfall of just more than 7 inches. The weekend cold front does not appear to have a lot of moisture with it, so the chance of any accumulation is low at this point.