DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will begin the workweek with nice and mild conditions that will help melt away more snow before the next round arrives Wednesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunshine and 50s

Monday is a perfect day to make plans outside before a midweek change.

Beautiful weather and sunshine are here to kick off the workweek and help the city warm up a touch.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s keeping Denver above average for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on Jan. 9.

Winds will also be breezy Monday coming out of the south and sticking around through Wednesday.

Pinpoint Weather: Wind gusts on Jan. 9.

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds, seasonal chill

Come Monday night, temperatures will have a seasonal chill with clouds moving in across the Front Range.

The mountains will get light snow moving in.

Looking ahead: Snow returns midweek

Light snow continues in the mountains into Tuesday afternoon while the rest of us stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be warm once again on Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s and gusty winds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 9.

The winds turn out of the north on Wednesday with the next system dropping temperatures to more seasonal highs in the 40s.

Most of the snow stays west and is heavy in some spots. The metro has a rain-snow mix, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Jan. 11.

It’s a fast-moving system, so sunshine is back Thursday and with a return of the 50s on Friday.