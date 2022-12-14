DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cold and dry through at least next Tuesday. Temperatures will run 10-15 degrees below the average high of 44 degrees.

Weather tonight: Chilly, breezy

The wind will stay gusty on Colorado’s Eastern Plains and in parts of the mountains again on Wednesday night. Winds could still blow around snow that is on the ground, creating low visibility at times.

Temperatures in Denver will fall to a chilly 12 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Weather tomorrow: Cold with sun

Temperatures will only hit the freezing mark in Denver on Thursday afternoon. Winds will gust up to 20 mph on the Front Range but will be stronger in northeast Colorado and the mountains.

There will be scattered mountain snow showers throughout the day with dry conditions across the eastern half of the state.

Looking ahead: Snow next week

Temperatures will stay in the 30s through the weekend with dry weather.

There will be a few days in the 40s next Monday and Tuesday before the next storm system moves in Wednesday into Thursday.

There aren’t many details yet about next week’s storm, but there will be bitter-cold temperatures that will likely stick around through Christmas weekend, and some areas could see snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

The Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated with more details as it gets closer.