DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather reached 90 degrees on Tuesday as warm dry air arrived on a southwest wind. On average, Denver records its first 90-degree day on June 10. The last time it hit 90 degrees this late in June was back in 2019, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Hot Tuesday temperatures across metro Denver and the Front Range

Weather tonight: Still breezy and comfortable

There will be a few scattered thunderstorms on the far Eastern Plains early this evening. A few could be strong to severe with lightning, gusty wind and hail.

For Denver and the Front Range, skies will remain mostly clear. It will still be breezy at times overnight, but temperatures look to cool into the 40s and 50s making for a comfortable night.

Weather tomorrow: Not as hot

Wednesday will be another mainly sunny and breezy day for metro Denver. Temperatures do not appear to be as hot, with readings in the upper 80s running just a few degrees lower than Tuesday’s hot 90s. Once again, there could be a few isolated thunderstorms way out on the far Eastern Plains of Colorado.

Forecast highs for Wednesday afternoon from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Rain returns along with cooler temps

A weak cold front looks to arrive on Thursday, setting the stage for the return of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Rain chances increase on Friday as temperatures dip into the 70s. A few more storms will be possible late on Saturday as we stay in the refreshing 70s.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast for Denver from Pinpoint Weather

We only have an isolated chance for a late-day storm on Sunday. Right now, Monday is looking warm and dry. However, thunderstorm chances return again for your July Fourth holiday.

The storm chances will be in the late afternoon into the early evening. The hope is storms will move east by sunset, allowing time for community fireworks and celebration.