DENVER (KDVR) — Abundant sunshine will be across the Front Range to finish off the week with temperatures climbing into the low 50s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Lots of sunshine

The entire state will see plenty of sunshine on Friday as Coloradans enjoy the last Friday of 2023.

Winds stay light through the afternoon as temperatures top out in the low 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: daily forecast on Dec. 29

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Denver will keep clear skies in the forecast on Friday night. Overnight lows will be above average in the middle 20s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Dec. 29

Looking ahead: Dry New Year’s Eve, light mountain snow

Saturday kicks off the weekend with sunny skies across the Front Range, but the mountains will see increasing clouds. On Saturday, highs are comfy in the lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Broncos game forecast on Dec. 31

Sunday is closer to seasonal averages in the low 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Grab a jacket if you a headed to the Broncos game.

There will be some light snow in the mountains on Sunday, focused around Leadville, with a mix of about 5 inches.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 29

New Year’s Day will have a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s.

Denver will bring back mainly sunny skies on Tuesday afternoon with temperatures making it to the middle 40s. Wednesday will be mild with highs in the middle 40s and partly cloudy skies.

Thursday also has extra clouds in the sky with near seasonal highs in the low 40s.