DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City and the Front Range continue to have mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday before storms move back in Wednesday and Thursday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon. Highs are seasonal in the middle to upper 80s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 20.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

Overnight lows will dip into the middle 50s with light winds. Skies will stay clear Tuesday night.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 20.

Looking ahead: Midweek storm chances

Wednesday will be warm in the lower 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Storms are possible in the afternoon and evening with some stronger winds.

Thursday has better chances for storms in the metro area. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday has smaller chances for storms with warm highs in the middle 80s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on June 20.

The weekend looks great and mostly dry. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 80s with abundant sunshine.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with a mix of sun and clouds and comfy highs in the middle 80s.