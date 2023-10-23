DENVER (KDVR) — The workweek begins with sunny skies and comfy highs near 80 degrees before a series of cold fronts drop temperatures into the 50s by the weekend in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and warm

Monday will be a comfortable start to the week with above-average highs near 80 degrees.

There will be mainly sunny skies across most of the state, with a few extra clouds in the evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 23

Weather tonight: A few extra clouds

Partly cloudy skies push in overnight with light winds. Temperatures on Monday night will be comfy and above average in the middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 23

Looking ahead: End of week cooldown

A weak boundary will slide through on Tuesday with some extra clouds across the state and slightly cooler highs in the low 70s.

Denver rebounds a little with mild highs in the middle 70s on Wednesday afternoon. More sunshine is back on Wednesday, but another cold front pushes through on Thursday, and clouds build back into the forecast.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 23

Thursday is back to more seasonal highs in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies. Friday is a bit cooler with highs in the middle 50s and partly cloudy skies.

The weekend kicks off with cloudy skies and cool highs in the middle 50s. There could be some light snow and showers late Saturday and into Sunday across the state.

Highs on Sunday are only in the middle 40s with cloudy skies and a possible shower.