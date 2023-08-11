DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a pattern of seasonally high temperatures and morning sunshine, followed by a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Weather today: Isolated storm chances

Friday, Colorado will be in the same pattern of morning sunshine followed by increasing afternoon clouds and a few thunderstorms, mostly in the higher elevations.

Temperatures will climb up near 90 degrees, which is just slightly above normal.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs on Aug. 11.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, mild

Showers and thunderstorms will clear through the evening on Friday.

Clouds will linger as low temperatures fall near 60 degrees, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily overnight temperatures on Aug. 11.

Looking ahead: Weekend showers, cooler

This pattern of morning sunshine and a few isolated thunderstorms will continue Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will be warm but seasonal on Saturday ahead of a front that will cool temperatures to the low to mid-80s on Sunday and Monday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 11

A drier and warmer pattern will move in on Tuesday. Increased sunshine will help highs climb back up near 90 degrees.