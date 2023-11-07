DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies and mild temperatures are back across the Front Range Tuesday before the snow and cold move into the state for Wednesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and mild

Denver will see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, helping highs top out in the middle 70s. The record high for the day sits at 78 degrees.

Winds will be brisk through the afternoon, coming out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 7

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, mountain snow

The Front Range has partly cloudy skies Tuesday night as snow moves into the higher elevations. Winds are slower in the metro with lows in the middle 30s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Nov. 7

Looking ahead: Rain, snow and colder

Snow continues to fall on Wednesday in the high country with overcast skies.

The metro area will have rain for the afternoon and evening hours with snow in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide.

Highs on Wednesday are cool in the upper 40s with a brisk wind.

Snow totals in mountain towns will be 2-5 inches with some higher spots seeing up to 10 or more inches of accumulation. The Palmer Divide can see a dusting of 2 inches, and the metro area looks to only have a dusting.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Nov. 9

Skies clear through midday Thursday, but temperatures stay on the cooler side. Highs Thursday will only be in the upper 40s with freezing overnight lows.

Friday keeps the sunny skies around as highs warm into the middle 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 7

The weekend has more seasonal averages with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s with partly to mainly sunny skies. Monday starts next week with abundant sunshine and highs in the low 60s.