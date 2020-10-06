Denver ties daily record high at 87 degrees; heat continues before changes this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 87 degrees Tuesday afternoon, tying the record high for Oct. 6 set in 1975.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Wednesday and will be near the record high of 87 set in 1934. There will be more sunshine, dry conditions and areas of smoke occasionally.

The dry and warm weather will continue Thursday through Saturday with temperatures in the 80s each day. Fire danger will stay high, with low humidity and temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above average. Poor air quality will stay in place due to smoke.

Changes to the hot and dry weather pattern move in on Sunday as a storm system enters the state. Temperatures will cool to the 70s on Sunday with afternoon and evening rain showers. The mountains will see snow showers on Sunday for the first time in a while.

A few showers will stick around Monday morning before Colorado dries out.

Temperatures will cool to the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.