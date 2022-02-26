DENVER (KDVR) — The metro is finally making its way back up above freezing for the first time since Monday. Temperatures for Saturday will still be below average, but much warmer in the upper 30s with sunshine.

The warm-up continues through the weekend with temperatures in the 50s for Sunday, then back up into the 60s by the middle of next week.



After a few flurries Friday night, rain and snow chances are low this week until Friday. Stay up to date on the latest weather for Colorado by checking out our weather page.