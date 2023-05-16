DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies are back for Tuesday helping to dry out the Front Range, but there are chances for scattered afternoon showers and storms in the Denver weather forecast.
Weather today: Sunny and 70s with afternoon shower
Skies will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day Tuesday, helping highs climb into the middle 70s.
Scattered storms and showers will pop up in the afternoon and clear through the evening hours.
Weather tonight: Clearing skies
Clouds clear Tuesday night allowing for mild lows in the upper 40s. Winds will also become light, making it a nice start to Wednesday morning.
Looking ahead: End of the week rain chances
Wednesday is looking similar to Tuesday with morning sunshine, afternoon storm chances and highs in the middle 70s.
Thursday starts off with some partly cloudy skies as highs reach the upper 60s. Showers and storms will push in on Thursday afternoon and will linger overnight. Rain will continue through early Friday morning with extra clouds.
Highs on Friday are cooler in the lower 60s with clouds sticking around through the afternoon. Rainfall totals through the end of the week look to be around an inch.
The weekend is drier with highs back in the middle to lower 70s. Sunshine will be back for most of the weekend with a small chance for a late-day shower or storm.
Monday begins the next workweek with highs nearing 80 degrees. We’ll see sunny skies with afternoon storm chances.