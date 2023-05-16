DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies are back for Tuesday helping to dry out the Front Range, but there are chances for scattered afternoon showers and storms in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and 70s with afternoon shower

Skies will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day Tuesday, helping highs climb into the middle 70s.

Scattered storms and showers will pop up in the afternoon and clear through the evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 16.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies

Clouds clear Tuesday night allowing for mild lows in the upper 40s. Winds will also become light, making it a nice start to Wednesday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on May 16.

Looking ahead: End of the week rain chances

Wednesday is looking similar to Tuesday with morning sunshine, afternoon storm chances and highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday starts off with some partly cloudy skies as highs reach the upper 60s. Showers and storms will push in on Thursday afternoon and will linger overnight. Rain will continue through early Friday morning with extra clouds.

Highs on Friday are cooler in the lower 60s with clouds sticking around through the afternoon. Rainfall totals through the end of the week look to be around an inch.

Pinpoint Weather: Rainfall totals on May 19.

The weekend is drier with highs back in the middle to lower 70s. Sunshine will be back for most of the weekend with a small chance for a late-day shower or storm.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on May 16.

Monday begins the next workweek with highs nearing 80 degrees. We’ll see sunny skies with afternoon storm chances.